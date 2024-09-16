Superintendent: Orange County Public Schools doesn’t have funding for metal detectors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Because of funding, Orange County Public Schools can’t add metal detectors to all schools.

After a series of threats made to schools, Eyewitness News questioned Governor DeSantis and school leaders about the policies they’re considering to keep students safe.

Parents have suggested adding walk-through metal detectors among the many recommended security measures. This is after a loaded gun was found at Boone High School Friday, and two students were arrested.

Channel 9 spoke to the Orange County superintendent, who said she and the board would want to add metal detectors, but the problem is the money needed for extra personnel.

Four Orange County high schools piloted their walk-through weapon detection system last year, which Superintendent Maria Vazquez called a “success.”

“We didn’t find a single gun in those schools that we piloted for during the second semester. So, it’s a deterrent,” Vazquez said. However, Vazquez says the district didn’t continue it because of money.

Vazquez says the District can use its capital funds for the equipment; however, it will need extra funds particularly to staff the metal detectors.

“If we would have additional funding, especially the personnel required, I think our board would make a decision to implement that across all of our schools simply because of the stance they took with the pilot program,” Vazquez said.

Eyewitness News asked Governor Ron DeSantis Monday if he would provide additional funding. DeSantis said it’s up to the districts to decide whether to install the extra security. He says there’s enough funding already there.

However, he said metal detectors aren’t necessarily the solution.

“It’s also an interruption to the experience,” DeSantis said.

He mentioned long lines seen at schools that have installed the tech.

“These kids are waiting in line for like 45, 50 minutes,” DeSantis said.

Vazquez said they saw those long lines at Orange County schools during the pilot run, but it all comes down to the lack of personnel and the funding needed for more staff.

“But that would definitely not be something we would mandate be done throughout the state of Florida,” she said.

Vazquez said that metal detectors will not solve everything. She says a big component of the rise in threats is mental health.

Orange County Schools is continuing to do random screenings of students using walk-thru technology or hand-held wands in hopes of deterring them from bringing guns to schools.

The Superintendent sent a message to Orange County parents and guardians Monday, saying each of the threats will be taken seriously and investigated.

“Any student who makes a threat against a school can face serious consequences not only a violation of the Code of Student Conduct but through law enforcement including suspension, expulsion, even arrest. Nobody wants a police visit to their home over a foolish prank. It also means a waste of precious resources and undue stress on students and staff,” the email read.

