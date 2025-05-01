Surf’s up: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park reopens

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World Resort’s Typhoon Lagoon reopened on Thursday, welcoming guests back to its tropical waterpark.

Some attractions at Typhoon Lagoon include Crush ‘n’ Gusher, Miss Adventure Falls, Humunga Kowabunga, and the Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool.

Starting on May 23, Typhoon Lagoon will offer a fun, glowing experience for families with the return of Disney H2O Glow After Hours.

This after-dark event will feature DJ parties, neon lighting, Disney character meet-and-greets, and complimentary snacks for a night filled with color.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to double their Disney water park experiences when Blizzard Beach reopens for the summer on May 21.

This marks the first time since 2019 that Walt Disney World’s two water parks will be open at the same time.

This double experience is just one of the many new adventures and limited-time activities coming to Walt Disney World this summer, making it the perfect time for families with kids to visit The Most Magical Place on Earth.

