Survivor of shark attack in the Bahamas to be discharged from Florida facility

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman will be released from a Florida facility after a terrifying shark attack in the Bahamas.

Rileigh Decker and her friend were swimming early Feb. in Bimini Bay when a shark attacked them.

Decker has been receiving care at a Florida facility and will be discharged on Friday.

“We were swimming to the ladder. And I kind of felt something nudge my leg. And I looked at her and I was like, what was that,” said Decker from her hospital bed. “We kept swimming. And then I felt a tug on my leg. And I knew right then and there that I was a bit.”

She said recovering will be difficult and is grateful for all her support.

