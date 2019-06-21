Man arrested for knocking out man with punch outside Daytona Beach bar, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police announced Friday they’ve made an arrest in connection with an attack outside the Coyote Ugly bar back in January that left the victim nearly blind.
In March, officers released surveillance video of the attack, hoping it would lead to a tip.
Officers said an anonymous tip on April 3 led a witness identify suspect Daniel Duany, 26, as the person who punched Derek Tibado outside the bar, leaving him unconscious on the ground.
Police said Tibado is now going blind, has severe memory loss and requires 24-hour care since the incident.
Police said Duany, of Daytona Beach, is being held without bond on a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm/disability.
Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to give more details regarding the man's arrest.
