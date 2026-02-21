Suspect arrested after shots fired during debt dispute in Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Holly Hill police arrested a suspect Wednesday afternoon after a report of “shots fired” at a house on Anniston Drive. The arrest occurred when the suspect allegedly fired a gun during an argument over money owed.

Police say the incident happened around 1:25 p.m. on Feb. 18 on Anniston Drive. Police report the suspect fired a single shot into the ground after a verbal argument over a past-due debt.

Witnesses described the suspect and his direction, leading police to find him nearby as he walked away from the residence. Officers reported giving the suspect clear commands to stop and get on the ground, but the suspect failed to comply and kept walking.

Officers quickly apprehended the suspect near the scene without any additional issues. During the arrest, police also recovered a firearm from the suspect.

The report indicates that no injuries were observed or reported after the weapon was discharged.

The suspect faces four separate charges related to the incident. These include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, for which no bond was set.

