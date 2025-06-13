Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed jogger in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reports that an arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run.

Troopers ay a 40-year-old Kissimmee woman was killed while jogging on Florida Parkway Wednesday morning. Troopers say a pickup truck did not stop and struck her as she entered the intersection of Sprucewood Lane.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her name was not released.

The driver fled the scene.

On Thursday, troopers said they found the Ford F-250 and arrested the driver. Jairo Pena Espana, 21, of Honduras is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving without a license involving death.

