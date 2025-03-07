Woman accused in Orlando deadly road rage shooting due in court Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman accused of shooting and killing a man during a road rage incident in Orlando is scheduled to be in court Friday.

An Orange County grand jury formally indicted Tina Allgeo, 47, with second degree murder in late February.

Investigators said she shot and killed Mihail Tsvetkov along East Colonial Drive near Primrose Drive in December.

Allgeo claimed Tsvetkov punched her first and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police investigate deadly road rage shooting in Orlando

The state attorney’s office has filed a motion asking the court to continue holding Allgeo without bond.

WFTV will be at Friday’s court hearing, which is set for 9 a.m.

