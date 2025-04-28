Suspect sought in weekend DeLand shooting

DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are trying to find the person who shot someone over the weekend.

Police say they were called to South Sans Souci Avenue at about 12:06 a.m. Sunday. They determined a man came from the nearby bushes and shot the victim after a brief verbal exchange.

The victim was hit in the leg.

Police say the shooter ran away. Even though there was an extensive search, he remains at large.

There was not a description of the shooter except that he was a Black man.

The DeLand Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips may be submitted online or called in to the DeLand Police Department/Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-626-7400. Tips may also be sent to detective Craig Walter at cwalter@deland.org.

Tips sent to Central Florida CrimeLine that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All tips remain anonymous and may be submitted 24/7 by calling 800-423-8477. Spanish-speaking operators are available.

