Suspected drug dealer tries to run from Volusia County deputies on a scooter

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said a suspect they were after tried to make an escape from law enforcement on a scooter.

Officials said Mario Thomas, 44, attempted to escape on a scooter after being seen making a hand-to-hand drug deal in Volusia County.

Deputies said as they attempted to arrest him, he abandoned his scooter and fled the scene, discarding a bag as he ran.

He was later arrested by deputies and is facing multiple drug-related charges.

Thomas faces several serious charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence.

