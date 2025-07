GROVELAND, Fla. — Suspended Groveland Councilwoman Judith Fike has been reinstated.

This comes after the City Council voted to suspend her after what they claim were racist remarks on social media.

Fike retained Anthony Sabatini as her attorney, who filed a lawsuit on her behalf.

No specifics were given as to why she was reinstated.

