Suspended Osceola sheriff faces court hearing amid illegal gambling case

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday regarding his alleged involvement in an illegal gambling operation.

The hearing will provide an update on the status of the case, and attorneys may discuss a potential plea agreement.

Last week, it was reported that Lopez’s wife, Robin Severance Lopez, and Krishna Deokaran pled guilty to charges of money laundering related to the case.

The outcome of the hearing could have significant implications for Marcos Lopez and the ongoing investigation into the alleged illegal activities.

