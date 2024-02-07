SWAT sniper kills knife-wielding suspect during hostage situation inside Florida bank

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating an attempted bank robbery in southwest Florida that ended when a SWAT sniper killed the suspect.
Several law enforcement officers responded during a standoff at a Bank of America in Fort Myers on Tuesday.
Investigators said 36-year-old Sterling Alavache was armed with a knife and claimed he had a bomb.
Police said Alavache took several people hostage who were inside of the bank.
At one point, he also held a woman in a headlock with a knife to her throat.
Investigators said Alavache was a convicted felon with a long criminal history.
None of the hostages were physically hurt.
