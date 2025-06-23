System has 70% chance of becoming first named Atlantic storm of hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — An area east of Bermuda has a 70% chance of developing into a storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The potential storm, which could be named Andrea, is expected to develop within the next 24 hours.

However, conditions will become less favorable for development by Tuesday, making any storm formation short-lived.

If it develops, the storm will move northeast over the open Atlantic, posing no immediate threat to land.

As the first storm of the season, Andrea’s development will be closely monitored.

