Local

System has 70% chance of becoming first named Atlantic storm of hurricane season

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — An area east of Bermuda has a 70% chance of developing into a storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The potential storm, which could be named Andrea, is expected to develop within the next 24 hours.

However, conditions will become less favorable for development by Tuesday, making any storm formation short-lived.

If it develops, the storm will move northeast over the open Atlantic, posing no immediate threat to land.

As the first storm of the season, Andrea’s development will be closely monitored.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read