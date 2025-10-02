System near the Bahamas will deliver soggy weekend to most of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor Hurricane Imelda after it moved over Bermuda overnight.

Imelda has maximum sustained winds around 85 mph and is moving east-northeast at 30 mph.

Imelda is expected to weaken into a post-tropical system on Thursday as it moves over cooler Atlantic waters.

Hurricane Imelda's track

A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa in the coming days, with a 20% chance of developing into a storm next week.

Meanwhile, closer to home, a developing low-pressure system near the Bahamas and South Florida is being monitored, though it currently has only a 10% chance of further development.

While the chance of development is currently low, meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation as conditions can change.

The low-pressure system near the Bahamas and South Florida could contribute to a soggy forecast for our region over the weekend.

