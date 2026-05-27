Take Stock in Children Polk County celebrates 100% graduation rate

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Take Stock in Children Polk County is celebrating a year of major milestones, including a 100% graduation rate and expanded scholarship opportunities for students.

The program, which is operated through the Polk Education Foundation, supported 129 students during the 2025-26 school year.

Students received nearly 1,000 hours of mentoring, along with enrichment opportunities focused on college readiness, career exploration and financial literacy.

The year included a major fundraising milestone. In October 2025, the Kiwanis Club of Citrus Center and Polk Education Foundation hosted the 23rd Annual Scholarship Scramble golf tournament, which benefits Take Stock in Children Polk County.

The tournament surpassed $1 million in total funds raised for Take Stock scholarships since it was first established.

Students also took part in a Financial Literacy Series supported by Wells Fargo and MIDFLORIDA Credit Union. The series helped students learn budgeting and money-management skills and included the opportunity to open personal savings accounts.

Students prepared for the SAT and ACT through a partnership with Huntington Learning Center.

They also met with 13 industry professionals during Take Stock’s 2nd Annual Career Connect and participated in eight virtual sessions with community presenters.

Other opportunities included a tour of the University of Central Florida and a visit to IES Residential, where students learned about career pathways in HVAC, plumbing and electrical trades.

The school year culminated in April with Senior Night, where students, families, mentors and supporters gathered to recognize the 2026 graduating class.

During the event, seniors learned they would each receive a four-year Florida College Scholarship, doubling the program’s traditional two-year award.

One student also received a four-year dormitory scholarship through the Polk Education Foundation, providing full housing support.

Three seniors received laptops funded by Take Stock in Children and the Polk Education Foundation. Those laptops were in addition to 17 devices distributed earlier in the year through AT&T’s Bridging the Digital Divide grant funding.

The evening ended with a surprise gift of 33 complimentary SeaWorld Orlando passes for graduating seniors.

Polk Education Foundation said the year reflects strong community support and expanded opportunities for students pursuing higher education and career success.

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