‘Taking it Seriously’: Osceola County residents rush for sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Milton

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Before the gates opened at Osceola County’s sandbag location in Heritage Park, dozens of people had already lined up to get sand Sunday morning ahead of Tropical Storm Milton.

The storm is currently projected to become a hurricane with the worst impacts heading to Central Florida Wednesday afternoon.

Channel 9 crews noticed the line begin to form outside of Heritage Park at 6 A.M.

Many in Osceola County told us they were thinking back to the flooding the county experienced during Hurricane Ian.

“Communities around me got flooded so bad. People lost everything, like in BVL and Shingle Creek,” said Poinciana Resident Ariana Aponte.

She was one of many who arrived early and told Channel 9 she would spend the rest of Sunday preparing for the storm.

Residents told Channel 9 they were watching the storm’s track and taking it seriously.

Osceola County officials are urging residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to review their plans for heavy rainfall events.

However, officials say, “Based on observations, the County’s lakes and ponds have ample capacity to handle the expected rain.”

Officials also say residents should continue to prepare for severe weather by creating a family plan and disaster supply kit, securing personal property, and having a place to go in the event of an evacuation. Learn more at readyosceola.org .

Sandbag Distribution Location:

Osceola Heritage Park, (Shakerag Road): 1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee FL 34744

Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 6; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, October 7

