Tavares honors veterans with patriotic ceremony at Cemetery and Arboretum

TAVARES, Fla. — The City of Tavares honored America’s veterans with a patriotic ceremony at the Tavares Cemetery and Arboretum on Tuesday.

The event, part of Tavares’ 145th anniversary celebration, was organized by the Friends of Golden Triangle History and Union Congregational Church.

It featured the placement of wreaths and floral displays, including the blue plumbago, the city’s official flower.

City officials, family, and friends gathered to watch the program and pay their respects to those who have served the nation.

The ceremony included a patriotic presentation at the American Legion kiosk, further emphasizing the community’s dedication to honoring veterans.

