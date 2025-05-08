Taylor Morrison to build homes near Brightline route in Cocoa

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

National developer Taylor Morrison is building up to 385 single-family homes on 212 acres in Cocoa near a Brightline high-speed train route.

The new construction, at the southeast corner of State Road 528 and Interstate 95, will join a fluctuating housing market and an increase in other regional development.

The Windward Preserve community will consist of 50- and 60-foot lots with planned amenities including a pool, dog park, parks and trails. Housing models are slated to be built by the end of the year.

