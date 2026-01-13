Technical glitch disrupts school bus tracking app in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Parents with students who ride the bus in Osceola County may notice some issues with a tracking app.

The School District of Osceola County sent out a notice Tuesday morning stating that an app used for school buses is not working as it should.

The school district is experiencing problems with its Reaxium scanning system, which is impacting students’ ability to scan on and off the bus.

The Osceola County school district acknowledged that these technical issues have prevented students from using the tracking app as intended.

In a statement, the district has committed to resolving these issues as quickly as possible.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group