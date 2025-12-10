Teen charged as an adult in Cocoa murder and attempted robbery

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy has been indicted for first-degree felony murder and attempted robbery following the fatal shooting of a man in Cocoa, Brevard County, on Nov. 16.

Emeril T. L. Rachel was arrested after allegedly attempting to rob 30-year-old Kelby Miller during a meeting arranged through a social media app. Investigators say the incident occurred at a vacant house on Bristol Drive, where Rachel shot Miller once in the torso with a .45 caliber handgun.

Despite his gunshot wound, Miller managed to call 911, reporting that he had been robbed. Cocoa Police found Miller with his cell phone, keys, wallet, and money still in his possession, suggesting the robbery was unsuccessful.

Security camera footage from the neighborhood showed Rachel pacing the area before running towards Miller’s parked vehicle shortly after Miller texted to confirm his arrival.

Under police questioning, Rachel admitted to firing the gun but claimed it was accidental. He did not implicate anyone else in the murder.

Rachel is now being charged as an adult and is currently held at the Brevard County Jail awaiting trial.

