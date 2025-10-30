Teen charged with shooting at homecoming bonfire partier in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for multiple firearm-related charges following a shooting incident at a high school homecoming party in Ocala.

Zachary Sarrach was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm by a minor, carrying a concealed firearm, public discharge of a firearm, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The incident occurred on Sept. 27 at a bonfire party celebrating Forest High School’s homecoming.

It was in the 2100 block of SE 52nd Court, where deputies say a Sarrach pulled a handgun during a fight and fired multiple shots at a juvenile. The victim was not injured.

Witnesses at the scene were initially unable to identify the suspect. Detectives later discovered a social media video showing Sarrach with a firearm, which was shared on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office social media pages to help identify him.

Ocala police recognized Sarrach from a previous interaction and contacted deputies.

The sheriff’s office says Sarrach’s parents also saw the social media post and confirmed his identity. During the investigation, it was allegedly found that Sarrach had deactivated his social media accounts and expressed intentions to flee to Daytona.

Sarrach was questioned on Tuesday, where deputies say admitted to being armed at the party and involved in the altercation, threatening to shoot if attacked.

Sarrach was arrested and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

