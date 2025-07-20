Teen dies in head-on collision on U.S. 17 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 16-year-old girl from Pierson was killed in a head-on crash on U.S. 17 in Volusia County Friday night.

FHP said the crash happened when the teenager, driving a 2020 Honda Civic, tried to pass traffic and crossed into the southbound lane, hitting with a 2001 International 4700 truck.

Troopers said the accident took place just south of State Road 40.

According to FHP, the truck driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they are currently investigating the crash to determine the exact circumstances leading to the collision.

