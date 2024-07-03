Teen killed in crash involving a tree in Volusia County, according to troopers

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old from Sanford died following a crash in Volusia County Tuesday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver was traveling eastbound on Reed Ellis Road, approaching the intersection of State Road 415.

The driver was traveling above the posted speed limit and lost control, according to reports.

The driver drove off the roadway and later collided with a tree.

He was transported to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital, where later it was announced he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation with FHP.

