Teen killed in Sand Lake Road shooting; family seeks justice

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Orange County deputies search for the person, who shot and killed a teenager on Sand Lake Road, her family is speaking out, looking for answers.

Relative Claribeth Gomez says her niece Karimar Rios went to a club with friends and never returned home. “She was at the wrong place at the wrong time. We need closure.” Gomez wants to know why someone shot and killed the 18-year-old. The family is now trying to raise money for her funeral. “She was a sweetheart. She liked to enjoy life.” She says Karimar loved being with family and worked at the Walmart off Princeton Street.

According to Orange County deputies, Rios was found shot in a car that crashed into a ditch along Sand Lake Road and Lilwill Avenue, just after 2 o’clock on Tuesday morning.

Investigators won’t say if she was driving. Karimar later died at the hospital. “It’s gonna be hard, it’s gonna be tough.” Claribeth says Karimar had been at a nearby club with friends shortly before the crash.

We spoke to a witness named Matthew Rufrano, who says two men in one car shot into the vehicle that Karimar was in. “The first vehicle was sitting there waiting for the other vehicle. And as the other vehicle approached, that’s when the first people shot at them.” She tells us how Karimar’s mother is heartbroken.

“She’s devastated. I tried to calm her down.”

As deputies search for the person responsible for her niece’s death, Claribeth pleads to the public to report any details about this case to deputies.

“Say something. We need to find out what happened and who did it so we can close this and get some justice for this beautiful girl.” Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group