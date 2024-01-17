Teen shot while sitting on park bench in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of teen at a Deltona Park.

Deputies said around 3:20 this afternoon, a 17-year-old sitting on a bench at Dwight Hawkins Park and was shot in his leg.

A responding deputy immediately applied a tourniquet and provided first aid until Deltona Fire Rescue arrived on scene, according to a news release.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives have not released any motive or suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation to the circumstances of the shooting incident.

