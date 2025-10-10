Teen suspect in deadly shooting at Orange County park to remain in custody

ORASNGE COUNTY, Fla. — The teenager accused of killing another juvenile at Vogt-Meloon Park Thursday will remain in detention.

The judge made the decision during the youth’s first court appearance Friday morning.

Deputies say the suspect, who is not being named due to his age, shot and killed another juvenile during a fight at the park’s basketball court off W. Oak Ridge Road.

He was captured after running to Oak Ridge High School.

He faces a manslaughter charge and another charge of having a gun on the school campus.

