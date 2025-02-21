15-year-old missing out of Oviedo

SEMIOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert in Seminole County.

FDLE said 15-year-old Nayehla McCormick from Oviedo was last seen in the area of the 400 block of Fontana Circle.

McCormick was last seen wearing a black shirt with “Nike” in neon print, black shots, and gold Nike sandals.

McCormick is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

FDLE said if you see her, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately.

