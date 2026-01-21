Teens on e-bike hurt by hit-and-run driver in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — Police in Cocoa are searching for a hit-and-run driver who hurt two teenagers on an e-bike.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and University Lane.

The incident involved two juveniles riding an e-bike who suffered minor injuries.

The driver of a silver/gray Honda SUV, possibly a Honda Pilot or Honda CR-V, reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign before colliding with the two victims, aged 16 and 17.

The police are currently seeking the driver, who is described as a Black male with a thick beard.

The Honda SUV is expected to have damage to the front passenger side, specifically on the front fender.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Cocoa Police Department.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group