Teen victims identified in fatal Apopka overturn crash

APOPKA, Fla. — The three teens killed in a weekend vehicle crash on Welch Road have been identified.

FHP says a pickup truck the teens were riding in went off the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

The victims have been identified as Enrique Rodriguez Sabas, 17, Julio Lopez, 17, and Leyner Velasquez, 13 years old.

Three other teens were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash and were transported to a hospital with serious injuries and are expected to survive.

Grief counselors are also available at the schools the teens attended, Apopka High and Kelly Park schools.

