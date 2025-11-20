Temporary rate hike coming for Duke Energy customers before major March decrease

ORLANDO, Fla. — Duke Energy customers will experience a temporary rate increase in January and February, followed by a significant drop in rates in March.

The utility company announced that bills will increase by more than seven dollars for every 1,000 kilowatt-hours during the first two months of the year.

This increase will be followed by a 22% rate decrease in March, resulting in savings of approximately $44 compared to the rate in February.

The reduction in rates is attributed to the removal of the storm cost recovery charge. This charge was initially implemented to cover costs associated with Duke Energy’s response to Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton.

