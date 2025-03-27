Terrifying 911 calls reveal more insight on Winter Garden ATV murder

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden Police have released 911 calls that depict the chilling and haunting picture of the night 32-year-old Ja’Keem Williams was killed.

It’s a case that has shocked the Winter Garden community, 57-year-old Ralph Hensel remains incarcerated without bond, facing second-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Ja’Keem Williams.

“They are in the backyard. He was riding his 4-wheeler and the landlord just came and shot him,” said a 911 caller.

The incident, which occurred in February at the Bay Pointe Apartments, has raised numerous questions about the circumstances leading up to the tragedy and the legal proceedings that come next.

“It wasn’t just a crime of passion. It may be a case where they do seek the death penalty. Plus, you have a very sympathetic victim. He’s a father,” said Corey Cohen, Criminal justice attorney.

According to police reports, Hensel allegedly confronted Williams over the use of ATVs within the apartment complex. Calls from residents to WGPD recounted Hensel shooting Williams.

“The person just got shot they’re on the ground,” said a 911 caller.

After the shooting, arrest reports state Hensel walked back toward the leasing office, stating, “I killed him.”

Hensel is in Orange County Jail with no bond. He was set for an arraignment on March 28th, but it has been pushed to March 31st.

Cohen said right now, the first step is to enter an arraignment. Either guilty or not guilty. He said an attorney usually enters a plea of “not guilty” in writing, and then the arraignment gets waived, but once the arraignment happens, the State Attorney will send discovery.

“Most of the time there is a reason. A drug deal gone bad or a crime of passion. Self-defense. It’s rare that someone will just kill somebody over loud music or loud noise,” said Cohen.

As the legal process starts, Hensel’s defense attorney will possibly explore all possible avenues in court.

The prosecution will push to highlight the premeditated nature of the shooting. Reports indicate that Hensel “lied in wait” before opening fire on Williams as he rode past on his ATV. The detail could be key in establishing intent and countering any self-defense claims.

“This should be a first-degree because he’s lying in wait. It’s premeditated, or at least from what I read,” said Cohen.

Winter Garden also released 911 calls to the complex for disturbance. Seventeen calls were made about the ATV, and eleven were from a complex employee. One call a month before the shooting, the caller asks police “if he is allowed to shoot the subject if he sees them on the grass.”

The tragedy has sparked arguments about community safety, conflict resolution, and the responsibilities of residents within shared living spaces.

As the court dates approach, defense and prosecution will prep for a complex legal battle that will delve into issues of intent, community standards, and individual rights.

Hensel’s next court date is March 31st.

©2025 Cox Media Group