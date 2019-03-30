  • BREAKING NEWS: Texas boy reported missing since 2017 found in Sanford, police say

    By: James Tutten

    SANFORD, Fla. - A Texas boy missing since 2017 was found early Saturday morning in Sanford, according to police.

    Officers said they located the missing juvenile, Joshua Graham, 9, inside a suspicious vehicle on San Juan Avenue with his noncustodial parent, Kenneth Graham.

    Kenneth Graham left Texas with his son near the end of 2017 without notifying his live in wife of the decision, officers said.

    Officers said Joshua’s mother had sole custody of the child at the time.

    Texas law enforcement filed Joshua missing under the status of “abducted by non-custodial parent.”

    “Regardless of the circumstances, the feelings of loss and devastation are indescribable when any child is taken from a parent,” said Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith. “The officers and investigators involved in this case are delighted to have played a significant role in reuniting this mother with her child after two long years. I am proud that the officers responding to this call quickly identified that something didn’t seem right, and those instincts led to this happy conclusion.”

    Officers said Joshua was taken into the custody of Child Protective Services while waiting for his mother. 

    The State of Texas may file criminal charges, officers said.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, to contact Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or visit www.crimeline.org.

