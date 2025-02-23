Texas fugitive wanted for murder arrested on Florida Interstate

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A fugitive out of Texas was arrested Thursday while walking along a Florida interstate, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP encountered the man around 2:52 p.m. along Interstate 75 in Collier County.

When troopers approached the suspect, deputies said he lied to them, saying his name was Ricardo, when in actuality his real name was Angel Kelly Alejandro.

Troopers ran a warrant check, which revealed the 27-year-old fugitive was from Texas for charges including child sex contact, possession with intent to promote child sexual abuse images, and murder.

Alejandro was arrested and transported to the Collier County Jail, where he will be extradited to Texas.

