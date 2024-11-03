TGI Friday’s files for bankruptcy, latest in restaurant chain trend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Dallas-based TGI Friday’s Inc. on Nov. 2 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Northern District of Texas, legal records show.

The filings show the chain has between 1,000 and 5,000 creditors, $100 million to $500 million in assets and $100 million to $500 million in liabilities.

In recent weeks, signs pointed to an imminent bankruptcy filing, including a rash of closures in the U.S. and the company’s United Kingdom contingent went into administration — the UK’s version of bankruptcy. Dozens of U.K. restaurants closed, too.

