Local

TGI Friday’s files for bankruptcy, latest in restaurant chain trend

By Sarah Kinbar and WFTV.com News Staff

TGI Fridays An image of the sign for TGI Fridays as photographed on March 16, 2020 in Levittown, New York. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images, File)

By Sarah Kinbar and WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Dallas-based TGI Friday’s Inc. on Nov. 2 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Northern District of Texas, legal records show.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The filings show the chain has between 1,000 and 5,000 creditors, $100 million to $500 million in assets and $100 million to $500 million in liabilities.

Read: Warm, breezy weather ahead as tropical developments unfold

In recent weeks, signs pointed to an imminent bankruptcy filing, including a rash of closures in the U.S. and the company’s United Kingdom contingent went into administration — the UK’s version of bankruptcy. Dozens of U.K. restaurants closed, too.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


WFTV Home page collection /news/local stories

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read