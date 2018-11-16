0 The 'Hamilton' hype is real: Just ask the thousands who waited a really long time for tickets

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of people decided to "Rise Up" Friday morning to get their tickets to the Broadway blockbuster "Hamilton," which is coming to Orlando in early 2019.

Tickets went on sale Friday morning at 9 a.m. and thousands were either poised to click "buy" on their computer or were ready when the doors opened at the Dr. Phillips Center box office.

If it only if were that simple.

There were 37,000 people waiting in an online 'waiting room" for hours as fellow fans rushed the Dr. Phillips Center's website. Some even complained that the website had crashed.

Just changed from one hr to this. Getting hopeful. pic.twitter.com/wOC9TVkPIc — SONITA JIMENEZ (@Yummysoni) November 16, 2018

Really liking my chances for #Hamilton #Orlando tickets. Less than NAN minutes wait! (For those who aren’t computer science geeks, NAN stands for Not A Number. So yeah...not a great sign 😬) pic.twitter.com/YD7OSzBPVo — David Pack (@davidlpack) November 16, 2018

Hi! I've been online since 7:30am and so far everything has been loading fine, but this "Join the Line" link popped up and now I'm afraid I'm not in line? What do I do??? pic.twitter.com/6gFcLtkr8I — Mando (@sometimesmando) November 16, 2018

What is this “Join the line” crap? I THOUGHT I WAS IN LINE pic.twitter.com/5OvmzkKgWi — Steph B (@uwsteph) November 16, 2018

Online is the way most people buy their tickets in 2018, but hundreds decided to go old-school and wait at the box office. Some people even camped out overnight -- on the coldest morning so far this season -- to get a spot in line.

"Cold last night... little bit tired," said Al Borrero. "I wanted to make sure that I scored some 'Hamilton' tickets."

Not everyone camped out. Some people decided to go to Dr. Phillips Center only after realizing they might not have much luck online.

"I wouldn't be here if the online system hadn't gone out," said Aaron Cohen.

Some people at the Dr. Phillips Center had a wait of two hours or more, but they likely had more fun than those of you who had one eye on the website while you were at work. The venue brought in entertainment and refreshments to pass the time.

In line to get me some TICKETS!! The website might be down, but it’s moving pretty well here! #HamiltonOrlando @DrPhillipsCtr pic.twitter.com/1BlMAxs3TJ — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) November 16, 2018

Spoke too soon! Was just shuttled into another room where the estimated wait right now is an hour and a half 😵 don’t get me wrong - the @DrPhillipsCtr is doing a GREAT job here! It’s just a lot of people want to see this show! #HamiltonOrlando pic.twitter.com/UkXaAq68Uj — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) November 16, 2018

"Hamilton" was teased during the 2017-2018 season, leading to a 22 percent increase in season ticket holders compared to the previous year. Those people got first dibs on "Hamilton" tickets.

Ticket prices range from $76.50 for rear balcony seats to $429.50 for front orchestra VIP seats. Ticket sales were capped at four per person.

The show, which is going on a much-anticipated national tour, will come to Orlando Jan. 22 through Feb. 10.

Tickets for "Hamilton" have been one of the most sought-after things in entertainment for almost four years, thanks in part to its original star, Lin-Manuel Miranda. The musical tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, who was the nation’s first treasury secretary, using modern-day R&B and rap music.

The show won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Its soundtrack won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Dr. Phillips Center is the only source authorized to sell tickets.

