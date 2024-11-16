‘They’re actively trying to destroy downtown’: Changes to Orlando nightlife coming soon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday started the first of several phases of reopening Orange Avenue to traffic during the weekend nightlife hours.

The city said the move would reduce large crowds from gathering in the middle of the street and cut the street party atmosphere.

“More cops and more lighting- I don’t have a problem with that, like having cars on the street and stuff that’s going to kill the vibe,” said Sam Benjamin, Orlando Resident.

The city plans to unblock one lane at a time on Orange Avenue, forcing people to use the sidewalks, which the city said hasn’t been done in 25 years.

The updated safety features were added in response to the recent mass shooting that took the lives of two and injured several others on Halloween night.

“It makes you pause and reflect and obviously focus on how we can ensure that we can still welcome people into our downtown and know that they can have a safe experience,” said David Barilla, Executive director for Orlando’s downtown development board and community redevelopment agency.

On top of reopening Orange Ave, the city is also looking to;

Adding more code enforcement officers downtown,

Funding additional off-duty Orlando Police officers,

Launching and expanding the SAFE program and Orlando Connect,

Enhancing lighting throughout the core,

Requiring the securing of private parking lots and limiting garage access,

Making adjustments to the city’s noise ordinance, and

Requiring a permit for selling alcohol from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. in the Downtown Entertainment District.

Many people who have experienced downtown Orlando in the past said it’s not the same place it used to be and ultimately will not exist.

“I’ve been coming down for 15 years, man. I remember when Church Street was popping, and now, we’re in 2024. It’s a ghost town,” said Benjamin.

Since the shooting, the city has put the Downtown Entertainment District on a mandatory curfew and added strict guidelines.

Business managers said downtown isn’t dangerous it’s the few people that create mischief, and they are hopeful about the changes that will add more safety for everyone.

“Legally aged patrons will be coming into the establishments, and hopefully bringing us back the business and keep the riff-raff who don’t belong here off the street. I think it’s actually smart. Because if you don’t have the streets open to that party atmosphere. Hopefully, that party atmosphere will shut down,” said Kristina Nicholls, Motorworks Brewing Bar Manager.

