This Central Florida community has had a decrease in crime rates

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The local community is focusing on the very thing that has, historically, held it back.

On Feb. 7, Pine Hills is celebrating the major decrease in crime rates.

Business owner Judith Shealey once thought of moving her business from North Pine Hills Road, “It’s much easier now that you can say,” Shealey said. “I can keep my roots here.”

However, the change she’s seen over the years makes her more confident than ever to keep growing in Pine Hills.

The Pine Hills neighborhood improvement district is focused on making sure other businesses know they can plant their seeds too.

“We’re passionate about bringing back economic development to the community and people will do that when they feel safe,” said Tamara Johnson executive director of the Pine Hills neighborhood improvement district.

Feb. 7, Channel 9 learned that from 2022 to 2023 crime decreased by 16 percent in Pine Hills.

In areas like south Apopka, it decreased by 13 percent.

“When we came here in 97, the community was calm, cool, collected, then it started getting bad,” Shealey said. “My business, for instance, was robbed three times within a year.”

Judith Shealey owns Lion of Judah Academy on North Pine Hills road.

“Since last October, it has been like, I’ve heard nothing,” Shealey said. “My business is still intact.”

Safety incidents tracked by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reveal carjackings decreased by 60% and business robberies are down 95- percent.

“Very positive of what the future holds,” Shealey said.

Something that a lot of business owners here learned today is that the sheriff’s office will conduct a safety improvement survey at their request.

They will come and scope out your business and tell you what you need to do to enhance safety such as trimming a tree for visibility or adding cameras.

