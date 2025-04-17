This popular Florida beach town is telling spring breakers to stop coming

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A popular spring break destination in Florida is discouraging visitors from coming.

Law enforcement in Panama City Beach is increasing its efforts to stop the surge of travelers during the spring break months.

They said they would intensify efforts against travelers who bring guns or disrupt the community.

Authorities are also educating residents and businesses on how to stay safe during spring break.

