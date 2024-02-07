This Publix-anchored shopping center just sold for $40M

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Publix-anchored shopping center in Seminole County has been sold by one of the nation’s powerhouses of retail real estate.

Seminole County records show DDRM Casselberry Commons LLC, a subsidiary of Beachwood, Ohio-based Site Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), sold Casselberry Commons for $40.3 million to a trio of entities registered to Hollywood-based JBL Asset Management.

The 248,683-square-foot shopping center at 1455 Semoran Blvd. sits on about 20 acres at the northwest corner of Semoran Boulevard/State Road 436 and Howell Branch Road.

