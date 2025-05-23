Tips sought on ‘sentimental’ statue stolen from Orlando attorney’s widow

ORLANDO, Fla. — A statue has been stolen from a grieving widow, and the Orlando Police Department is imploring the public to help find it.

Police say the bronze eagle statue has “deep sentimental value” to the widow of a well-respected attorney who recently died.

It was stolen during a break-in at his law firm in April. Detectives believe the burglars dumped the statue at a specific location, but it was no longer there when police searched the area.

Anyone who has information on the statue’s disappearance is asked to call the Orlando Police Department’s tip line at 800-423-8477 or email opdpio@cityoforlando.net .

