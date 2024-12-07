Titusville man killed in officer-involved shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police have identified the suspect killed after a domestic violence incident in Titusville, as 45-year-old Karl Gibson.

At 6:50 AM on Friday, December 6, 2024, officers responded to a 911 call about a woman being aggressively pursued by the suspect in traffic as they traveled southbound on South Washington Avenue.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect fled. They say when the suspect reached a home in the 12-hundred block of Meadow Lark drive, he exited his vehicle and displayed a weapon, forcing officers to shoot.

The suspect died at the hospital. Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors told us, “Police responded accordingly and took action to protect the woman that was the victim in this case. And my big thing I want everybody to know is that is you’re a victim of domestic violence, know somebody that might be in a difficult situation, please reach out.”

We checked records and found out Karl Gibson was just arrested last month on a charge aggravated assault, domestic violence.

The report also detailed a prior incident where the same victim claimed she was forced to hold a gun to her head.

There was also a reference to a pending divorce. FDLE is investigating the officer-involved shooting and officers are currently on paid administrative leave. That’s standard procedure for the department.

