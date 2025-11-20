TODAY: ‘Celebration of Life’ for Anna Kepner in Titusville; family requests colorful clothing

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends will gather Thursday evening at 5 p.m. at The Grove Church in Titusville to celebrate the life of 18-year-old Anna Kepner.

Kepner is remembered as a bright, bubbly teen known for her big smile, love of the beach, and endless energy.

Anna, a proud member of the Temple Christian School Class of 2026 and Varsity Cheer Team, dreamed of joining the U.S. Navy and becoming a K-9 officer.

Family said she adored singer Shawn Mendes, boat days, and TikTok.

They added that Kepner lived every day with her whole heart, sending random “I love you” texts, helping younger kids, and always bringing light to those around her.

To honor her spirit, Kepner’s family is asking guests to wear colorful clothing to her Celebration of Life, especially blue, which was her favorite color.

Anna was found dead aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship on Nov. 7. Her death is under investigation by the FBI.

But Thursday evening, her loved ones will focus on the joy she brought, not the tragedy that ended it.

“She danced in the light she left behind — and it will never fade.”

The Grove Church is located at 1450 Harrison Street, Titusville, Florida 32780.

