TODAY: Central Florida communities celebrate ‘National Night Out’

ORLANDO, Fla. — You’ll have a chance to get involved and help fight crime in your community on Tuesday.

And have a good time doing it.

Several Central Florida cities are hosting events to celebrate “National Night Out” on Oct. 1.

The annual initiative aims to promote crime-prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and a drug-free message.

There are several parties planned for Tuesday around Central Florida.

READ: Hurricane Helene recovery: How you can help

Below is a look at some of those get-togethers that are open to the public.

City of Orlando:

Organizers said this year’s theme is “Together, We Stand Against Crime!” and have planned various events.

Event Details: Click the link below to learn more.

Click here for a list of locations and times.

National Night Out is TOMORROW! Join the party with Chief Smith and your Orlando Police officers.



Don't miss the opportunity to connect with your neighbors and the officers who serve your community!



Visit https://t.co/z7Gv71dYvv to locate a party in your area! pic.twitter.com/nt7QNjVCRN — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 30, 2024

Lake Mary:

Lake Mary Police Department wants you to come out and enjoy games, food, and more.

Event Details:

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Lake Mary City Hall, 100 North Country Club Road, Lake Mary, Florida 32746

Join us Tue, 10/01/24, 5-8 PM at Central Park (100 N Country Club Rd) for a night of community fun & family-friendly activities! Don’t miss out on this awesome event—Police K-9 demonstrations, games, food, & good vibes await! See you there! 💫👮‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1nOatBpR68 — Lake Mary Police Department (@LakeMaryPD) September 27, 2024

Holly Hill:

The City of Holly Hill invites you out to enjoy over 40 vendors, games, hot-dogs, cotton-candy, popcorn, bounce houses, and a

even a dunk booth. You will also have a chance to win prizes donated from local businesses.

Event Details:

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Holly Hill City Hall, 1065 Ridgewood Avenue, Holly Hill, Florida 32117

READ: Shelter shortage: Advocates say new state law banning ‘public camping’ pushes homeless into hiding

Mount Dora:

Enjoy food vendors, games, entertainment, and a great sense of community, all while strengthening the relationship between residents and law enforcement.

Event Details:

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Epic Theaters Parking Lot, 2300 Spring Harbor Boulevard, Mount Dora, Florida 32757

Bunnell:

The free event will feature public safety displays from Bunnell Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. Flagler County Fire Rescue fire engines and new FireFlight helicopter will be on display. Add in some free food, kids’ activities, and raffle prizes, and the whole family is sure to enjoy National Night Out.

Event Details:

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Grand Reserve Amenity Center, 501 Grand Reserve Drive, Bunnell, Florida 32110

Facebook See posts, photos and more on Facebook.

READ: New Florida laws to take effect Oct. 1

Oviedo:

The Oviedo Police Department is hosting tonight’s National Night Out festivities.

Family-friendly activities will include bounce houses, a juggler, live music, face painting, free food and drinks, and more!

Take an up close look at Oviedo police vehicles and fire trucks and see a live K-9 demonstration.

Event Details:

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Center Lake Park, 299 Center Lake Lane, Oviedo, Florida 32765

TONIGHT! Will we see you at Center Lake Park for National Night Out? Free food, drinks, games, activities and so much fun! Meet your Oviedo Police Officers, @SeminoleSO deputies, see a K9 demo and so much more! 6P-8P. See you tonight! pic.twitter.com/Se51GNCH94 — OviedoPolice (@OviedoPD) October 1, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group