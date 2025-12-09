TODAY: District 3 runoff election in City of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — District 3 voters in Orlando will finally find out who will serve as their next representative.

Tuesday’s runoff election is between Roger Chapin and Mira Tanna.

Only 14 votes separated them in last month’s election.

District 3 spans from Rosemont to College Park and into Baldwin Park.

City of Orlando District 3 map District 3 neighborhoods include Rosemont, College Park and Baldwin Park. (City of Orlando)

Prior to Dec. 9, residents cast more than 3,700 hundred votes by mail and at early voting sites.

If you’re a District 3 resident and haven’t voted yet, polls will be on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about City of Orlando District 3 runoff election, including how to find your election day polling place, click HERE.

