TODAY: District to discuss potential closure of several OCPS schools

ORLANDO, Fla. — District officials on Tuesday will discuss the potential closure of several Orange County Public Schools.

As Channel 9 recently reported, the school board said these seven OCPS schools could be on the chopping block next year.

Union Park Middle School

Bonneville Elementary School

Chickasaw Elementary School

Eccleston Elementary School

Meadow Woods Elementary

McCoy Elementary

Orlo Vista Elementary

The consideration comes with the continuing loss of more students to private and charter schools.

Board members will discuss the effects of declining enrollment and the best way to optimize the space they do have.

That meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m. at the Ronald Blocker Educational Leadership Center, located at 445 West Amelia Street in Orlando.

While the public is welcome to attend Tuesday’s work session, no public comment session will be held.

