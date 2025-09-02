TODAY: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop in Central Florida on Tuesday.

DeSantis will hold a news conference at the FDLE Orlando Regional Operations Center on West Robinson Street.

He’ll be joined by Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and they are expected to begin speaking at 10 a.m.

The governor’s press office did not say what they plan to discuss.

