Gov. DeSantis cancels Orlando visit due to ‘weather conditions’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was planning to make a stop Wednesday in Orlando.

8:15 a.m. update:

The Governor’s Press Office said DeSantis’ visit to Central Florida has been canceled because of “weather conditions.”

Officials said they expect to reschedule his news conference in Orlando in the near future.

Original story:

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to make a stop Wednesday morning in Orlando.

DeSantis has announced a press conference at Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Regional Operations Center in downtown Orlando.

The governor is expected to be joined by several state officials, including:

State Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director Larry Keefe

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Roger Young

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass

Florida State Guard Director Mark Thieme

DeSantis’ news conference is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m.

