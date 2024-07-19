Today: Port Canaveral hosts ‘Wave Out’ to celebrate Utopia of the Seas’ maiden voyage

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral is gearing up for an exciting afternoon.

That’s because the world’s second-largest cruise ship will set sail on its first voyage with paying passengers.

We got a sneak peek at Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas earlier this month.

The massive ship features more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges, five swimming pools, and much more.

Utopia of the Seas can also hold more than 5,600 passengers.

The community is invited to attend a special sendoff event for the cruise ship Friday.

The “World’s Biggest Wave Out” will allow folks to bid “Bon Voyage” to Utopia and her passengers as she sails out of port.

The event runs from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Jetty Park.

Organizers said land guests can enjoy a party featuring giveaways, food and music.

