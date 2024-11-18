Today: SpaceX to launch rocket with ISRO satellite from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is counting down to the launch of another rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

The Falcon 9 will launch the NSIL GSAT-N2 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday.

SpaceX said the rocket will send an Indian Space Research Organisation (IRSO) communications satellite into orbit.

READ: Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom

Liftoff is scheduled for 1:31 p.m.

When the rocket goes up, you can see it live on Channel 9 and right here at WFTV.com.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group