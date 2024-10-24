Toys for Tots: Registration now open

TV27 Community Connection and our partners ACR-Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Community Legal Services, Farah & Farah & 26Health are proud to support Toys for Tots again this year! All of the info below is organized by county.

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN IN ALL CENTRAL FLORIDA COUNTIES: Click below on the County you live in to Register to receive toys and for important deadlines.

For over 25 years, WFTV- Channel 9 years has been partnering with the United States Marine Corps for their annual “Toys for Tots” toy drive. This year the need is even greater as an estimated more than 200,000 children in the Central Florida area will benefit from this program. We need your help to make sure that they have an awesome holiday season!

NORTH BREVARD:

Register here: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

SOUTH BREVARD:

Register here: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-request-single-form.aspx

LAKE & SUMTER COUNTIES:

Register here: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

ORANGE/SEMINOLE/OSCEOLA COUNTIES:

Register here: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-request-single-form.aspx

VOLUSIA:

Register here: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

FLAGLER:

Register here: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-request-single-form.aspx

MARION:

Register here: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

POLK:

Register here: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx